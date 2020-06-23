Roger Allen LaForte, 62 of Cheboygan, passed away at home on Thursday, June
18, 2020.
Born in Cheboygan, Roger was the son of Nicholas and Sharon (Anderson)
LaForte.
Roger worked at Wal-Mart in Cheboygan as a produce associate and at Kewadin
Casino in St. Ignace as a Slot Attendant. An animal lover, Roger enjoyed
supporting the Cheboygan Humane Society by collecting receipts and UPC codes
from Family Fare to help raise funds.
Surviving are his parents, Sharon Dolph of Cheboygan and Nick (Cathy) LaForte
of St. Clair Shores; his sisters, Kimberly (Tams Phillips) Heidt of St. Ignace and
Lisa (Ken Miller) Gannon of Lansing; a brother, Brian (Jeanne) LaForte of
Cedarville; nieces and nephews, Brandon & Rachel, Jessica & Ovi, Melissa &
Josh, Michael and Kory & Lacey; great nieces and nephews, Terica, Jace, Sophia,
Peyton, Kora, Xander and Alejandro; and his beloved dog, Buddy.
In keeping with his wishes, Roger's family will remember him privately.
Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Please share your memories and personal messages with Roger's family at
www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.