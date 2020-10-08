Ronald Davis Wilson age 83 of Cheboygan passed away at home on October 6, 2020.
He was born November 9, 1936 in Detroit to Stuart and Mamie (Davis) Wilson.
Ron served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
He loved fishing, hunting and ice fishing in the winter.
He is survived by two daughters, Jackie (Paul) Turney of Buckley and
Tracy Mobley of Cheboygan; four grandsons, Ron Shanks,
Chris (Mashell) Hayes, Brett (Sarah) Hayes and Gauge Mobley;
nine great grandchildren; a brother, Larry (Joyce) Wilson of Villages, Florida; and
a brother-in-law, Norman Burdo.
Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Laurie Shanks; two sisters, Joyce Wetle
and Anita Sipos; and brother Neil Wilson.
Private services will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
