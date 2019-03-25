|
Ronald H. Rose, 92, of Cheboygan, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.
One of 11 children, having five brothers and five sisters, Ron was born January 6, 1928 in Pellston, the son of Leroy and Isabella (Gillett) Rose. After graduating from Pellston High school in 1945, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps, serving three years. On May 8, 1954 in Pellston, he married Elaine "Pat" Bunker, who preceded him in death on February 8, 2015. He was employed for Citizens National Bank in Cheboygan as a teller and later served as a loan officer, retiring in 1991, after 37 years of employment. Ron also served as the business manager at Point Nipigon Resort Club for more than 33 years, and with his friend, Archie Boda, officiated high school basketball games. He had a great love for trout fishing, with many fishing trips to Canada, and bowling, and with his wife, Pat, enjoyed traveling to the Keys, Las Vegas, and Nashville.
Surviving are three sons, Brandon Jeffery (Sharon) Rose of Pellston, Louis (Colleen) Rose, and Russell "Rusty" (Denise) Rose, both of Cheboygan; a daughter, Lora Lynn (Kirk) Watson of Grand Rapids, two grandsons, Carson Rose of Centerline, and Hunter Rose of Sault Ste. Marie, and two granddaughters, Isabelle and Virginia Rose, both of Midland; a sister, Elaine (Ken) Garver of Harbor Springs; a brother, Floyd (Ann) Rose of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of over 60 years, Elaine "Pat" Rose, a son, Ronald Rose, Jr. and four sisters, Doris Styka, Marjorie Ames, Betty Rae, and Sally Parkey, and four brothers, Robert, Earl, and twin brothers, Melvin and Weldon Rose.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019