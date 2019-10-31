|
|
Ronald Weller (AKA) Ronald J. Weller, father, physician and surgeon passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019, while residing at the beloved Hancock Haven Retirement Village in Cheboygan, MI. Ronald, or as he was passionately referred to, "Dr. Ron," was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on September 1, 1931 to his parents Elise C. Weller (Yeatropulos) and Charles F. Weller (both deceased). Ronald grew up in New Jersey and New York City where he had many adventures and jobs at a young age. In his teens and twenties he pursued competitive weight lifting and eventually went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts at New York University in 1954. Ronald pursued his medical degree at the Chicago College of Osteopathy and grauated in 1958. Ronald interned at Bay Osteopathic Hospital in Bay City, MI from 1958-1959. It was there that he met and married Judy Weller (Klippert) and the two went on to form a family of five. Ronald began his medical practice in Highland Park, MI. In 1964, Ronald became the House Physician at Carson City Hospital in Carson City, MI in conjuntion with his private practice in Eureka and Perrington, MI. Ronald and Judy's immediate family consists of two sons, Michael Byron Weller (deceased) and Kevin William Weller, and three daughters, Cindy Weller (Paul LeVasseur), Dawn Elise Weller and Laure K. Weller (Joseph Goodman).
In 1968, the family moved to Troy, Pennsylvania where Ronald entered into a partnership at the local hospital. Ronald eventually became Board Certified in emergency medicine and would practice in that area for many years. Ronald, never satisfied with his education or career, completed his surgical residency in 1981 and would go on to practice general surgery in several locations in the U.S. Ronald settled in Springfield, Missouri where he continued to practice medicine until 2005. In 2014, after declining health, Ronald moved to Indian River, MI to live with his son. Ronald spent his remaining two years at Hancock Haven Retirement Village in Cheboygan, MI where he obtained the affectionate title of "Dr. Ron." While there, he enjoyed mastering his talents on his ipad and interacting with residents and staff.
Ronald had many interests and hobbies over the years. He became an expert bow and rifle hunter, bee keeper, and in the eyes of his family a "master chef." In his healthy years, Ronald enjoyed caring for his many pets (especially his final companion, Wally, the cat), traveling, playing chess, gambling, exploring recipes on the internet and mastering his culinary skills. Ronald loved visits from his children and he had a special fondness for dogs - he had many over the years. His son Kevin will always be grateful for his assistance in keeping the beloved Bella company in her final years. Unfortunately, for many years, Ronald's schedule and the great distance he lived from his children made visits difficult to manage. Fortunately, from 2014 to the present his closer proximity to his children made making contact and interactions more frequent. Ronald often shared memories of his childhood adventures and many jobs, cooked wonderful meals and always had a story to tell. In so many ways, difficult to decribe in words, he was an inspiration. He will be missed.
Services will be held at the Lintz Funeral Home in Indian River, MI on November 4th, 2019. Visitation is from 10 AM to 12PM (noon) and 2PM to 4PM. Service to follow the 4PM visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to your favorite local charity in memory of Dr. Ron.
Friends and family are welcome to share memories and offer condolences online at http://www.stonefuneralhome.com
The family is served by Lintz Funeral home
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019