Rosemary Armstrong Fisher of Indian River Michigan passed away on Friday October 25, 2019 after a long term illness. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas J. Fisher. Born August 8, 1931, she was the daughter of William Fenton Armstrong and Rose Matilda (Herzog) Armstrong. She was proceeded in death fer three brothers, Bill(Phyllis) Armstrong, Tom(Lorraine) Armstrong and Jack(Gloria) Armstrong.
Rosemary is survived by her children Thomas and Sue Fisher of Indian River, Lawrence and Marilee Fisher of Grand Rapids, Mary Christine VanSlembrouck of Petoskey, Joan Porter of Berkley, and Paul and Deb Fisher of Indian River.
Also surviving are grandchildren Leann and Vipal Patel, Dustin and Ani Fisher, Arin Fisher and Alex Garcia, Nicholas and Lorena Fisher, Kelly Fisher, Allie VanSlembrouck, Thomas VanSlembrouck, Ryan and Druscilla Fisher, Andrew and Casey Fisher, Makayla Fisher and Will Baker, Erica Detro and Jaymes Muszynski, Sabrina Porter, Harrison Porter and Lynsey Holm.
Rosemary experienced great joy in visiting with her seven great-grandchildren, James, Isla, Thomas, Micaela, Wallace Fisher, and Koa & Eliza Baker.
She was loved by her many nephews and nieces on both sides of her family.
Rosemary was a graduate of Monroe St. Mary's Catholic Central and Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.
Rosemary was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend who loved to entertain. A guest in her home never went without food, drink and laughter.
Tom and Rosemary were members and supporters of The Cross in the Woods Shrine in Indian River.
Visitation will be Wednesday October 30th from 6-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday October 31st at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at The Cross in the Woods Shrine in Indian River. A celebration of life will be held at a later date
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Human Society of Cheboygan County.
Friends & family are welcome to share mamories and condolences online
The family is served by Lintz Funeral Home
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019