|
|
Rosemary Morris, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home. She was born February 11, 1939 in Romulus, MI, the daughter of Stanley and Lillian (Palovino) Ryznar. On October 5, 1963, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Romulus, Rosemary married Thomas Morris and they raised their family in Sterling Heights, MI. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before Tom's passing in 2014.
Rosemary graduated from Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing and worked as an emergency room R.N. at Holy Cross Hospital in Detroit for over 30 years.
She was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church in Pellston and was never happier than when resale or garage sale treasure hunting. She collected just about everything ("It's vintage!") but especially angels, anything Christmas, and Barbies. She also enjoyed keeping track of all the wildlife at her home on Douglas Lake, long drives through farm country, and searching for the elusive morel mushroom every spring. Rosemary was a truly kind, gentle, and patient woman who loved talking to everyone she met.
Survivors include her two daughters, Dawn Morris of Lake, MI and Donna Morris of Lake Ann, MI; one son, Michael (Nickie) Morris of AZ; her brother, Stanley; three granddaughters, Mary Rose, Sara, and Lydia; her special friend and caregiver, Molly Maltby; and her beloved little dog, Anna. Besides her husband Tom, Rosemary was preceded in death by her son, Tommy, in 1996.
The funeral mass will take place at St. Clement Catholic Church on Friday, March 20 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Duane Wachowiak officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. A private burial will take place at Michigan Memorial Gardens in Flat Rock on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cheboygan County Council on Aging. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Rosemary are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020