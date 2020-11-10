1/1
Roy John Duffiney
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, November 5, 2020 Roy John Duffiney, loving husband and father passed away at
the age of 77.

Roy was born to Arthur and Dorothy (Werner) Duffiney on March 11, 1943 in Cheboygan,
Michigan. On April 18, 1964 he married the love of his life Maribeth Newsome. They lived
together in Cheboygan, Michigan where they raised their family and celebrated 55 years of
marriage. He retired from the Cheboygan County Building after 35 years of dedication. He loved
to cook, bake, and to spend time with his family. He was always doing whatever he could to help
others and always seemed to have the contents of a toolbox in his pockets. Roy will be lovingly
remembered by many.

He is survived by three children, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Son - Gregory (Maryann) Duffiney of Cheboygan, Grandson - Scott (Maggie) Duffiney, GreatGrandson - Levi, and Grandson – Christopher Duffiney.

Daughter - Melissa (Craig Morris) Munro of Kingsley, Grandson - Jason (Jennifer) Munro,
Great-Grandchildren – Haley, Austin, and Trevor. Grandson - Douglas (Holly) Munro, GreatGrandchildren – Kileigh and Michael, Grandson - Andrew (Heather) Munro, GreatGrandchildren - Cassidy, Jeremiah, Marissa, and Ava.

Son - Daniel (Chrystalyn) Duffiney of Northport. Grandson – Brendan Duffiney,
Granddaughters - Autumn, Brooke, and Emaleigh Duffiney.

He is also survived by two siblings; Tina Reynolds and Ted Duffiney, and many nieces and
nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Maribeth, parents Arthur and Dorothy, brothers Arthur,
Robert, and Michael and sisters Delores and Mary.

A small graveside committal service will be held at 1pm, Saturday November 14 at the Munro
Township Cemetery in Cheboygan County, with Pastor John Bailey officiating.

Condolences may be sent to Stone Funeral Home of Petoskey, who is caring for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Munro Township Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stone Funeral Home - Petoskey
2098 E. Mitchell Rd.
Petoskey, MI 49770
231-347-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stone Funeral Home - Petoskey

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved