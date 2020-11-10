On Thursday, November 5, 2020 Roy John Duffiney, loving husband and father passed away at

the age of 77.



Roy was born to Arthur and Dorothy (Werner) Duffiney on March 11, 1943 in Cheboygan,

Michigan. On April 18, 1964 he married the love of his life Maribeth Newsome. They lived

together in Cheboygan, Michigan where they raised their family and celebrated 55 years of

marriage. He retired from the Cheboygan County Building after 35 years of dedication. He loved

to cook, bake, and to spend time with his family. He was always doing whatever he could to help

others and always seemed to have the contents of a toolbox in his pockets. Roy will be lovingly

remembered by many.



He is survived by three children, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.



Son - Gregory (Maryann) Duffiney of Cheboygan, Grandson - Scott (Maggie) Duffiney, GreatGrandson - Levi, and Grandson – Christopher Duffiney.



Daughter - Melissa (Craig Morris) Munro of Kingsley, Grandson - Jason (Jennifer) Munro,

Great-Grandchildren – Haley, Austin, and Trevor. Grandson - Douglas (Holly) Munro, GreatGrandchildren – Kileigh and Michael, Grandson - Andrew (Heather) Munro, GreatGrandchildren - Cassidy, Jeremiah, Marissa, and Ava.



Son - Daniel (Chrystalyn) Duffiney of Northport. Grandson – Brendan Duffiney,

Granddaughters - Autumn, Brooke, and Emaleigh Duffiney.



He is also survived by two siblings; Tina Reynolds and Ted Duffiney, and many nieces and

nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife Maribeth, parents Arthur and Dorothy, brothers Arthur,

Robert, and Michael and sisters Delores and Mary.



A small graveside committal service will be held at 1pm, Saturday November 14 at the Munro

Township Cemetery in Cheboygan County, with Pastor John Bailey officiating.



Condolences may be sent to Stone Funeral Home of Petoskey, who is caring for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store