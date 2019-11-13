|
|
Ruth C. Gainor, age 84, of Cheboygan passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Hospice House. She was born October 31, 1935 in Elk Rapids, the daughter of Irving and Dora (Barber) Johnson. On August 20, 1955 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Ruth married Francis W. "Peanut" Gainor who preceded her in death in December of 2007.
Ruth had worked at several stores in Cheboygan including the B & C where she had worked as a cake decorator. She and Peanut had also owned the Twin Lakes Grocery Store many years ago. She had served on the Cheboygan Public Library Board and had been a member of the FCE for over 50 years. Ruth enjoyed going to lunch with her friends, quilting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren
Survivors include her three daughters, Kris (Keith) Kwiatkowski and Julie (Gary) LaHaie, both of Cheboygan and Francine (Ken) Hamby of TN, two sisters, Mary O'Connor of Cheboygan and Shirley Chipman of Augusta, GA, three brothers, Jim (Pat) Johnson of Gwinn, Lance (Marcella) Johnson of Cheboygan and Erling (Carol) Johnson of Cheboygan, nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and three sisters-in-law, Gloria, Debbie and Mary
Besides her husband Peanut, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Wally, Ed, Arthur, Bruce and Arnold and two brothers-in-law, Michael and Arnold.
The funeral service will take place at St. Thomas Lutheran Church on Thursday, November 14 at 11:00 AM with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dave Hueter will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be directed to the Cheboygan Public Library or the Cheboygan Hospice House.
Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Ruth are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019