Ruth Elaine (Smith) Topping
1927 - 2020
Ruth Elaine Topping (nee Smith), 93, of Cheboygan, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2020 at McLaren Northern Hospital in Petoskey.

Ruth was born in Highland Park, Michigan, on January 2, 1927, to Clara S. (Moore) and Harold H. Smith. She graduated in 1945 from Baldwin High School. There she met Raymond F. Topping, and married in 1948. Ruth worked for the City of Ferndale and the City of Royal Oak, as well as AT&T. They lived in Royal Oak from 1953 to 1991, then moved to Canadian Lakes in Stanwood, enjoying retirement together. Ruth was a member of the Eastern Star, attended and served at St. John's United Methodist Church in Royal Oak, an later Northland United Methodist Church of Stanwood. She and Ray moved to Cheboygan in 2011 to be near their family. Ruth was a long-time resident of The Brook of Cheboygan Retirement Community where she had many dear friends.

Ruth loved nature and being outdoors. With Ray, they RV'd around Michigan and the entire country for years. She was a lifetime member of the Audubon Society, and loved Labrador dogs especially. She became a skilled basket-weaver and was known for knitting many baby blankets for family, friends and charity.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Topping Gauthier (Roger) of Cheboygan, grand-daughter Theresa Topping Gauthier (Mike Azarovitz) of Royal Oak, and beloved sister Jean Ellen Hargreaves (Barrett) of Aurora, Colorado and nephews.

Memorial service will be announced in the future. Ruth will join Ray in the Great Lakes National Cemetery Columbarium. Memorial contributions can be directed to the Straits of Mackinac Alliance, PO Box 384, Cheboygan, MI 49721. www.StraitsAlliance.org

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 18, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
