Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home
More Obituaries for Ruth Selman Tyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Elsie Selman Tyler


1931 - 2020
Ruth Elsie Selman Tyler Obituary
Ruth Elsie Selman Tyler age 88 of Reno, Nevada passed away
March 12, 2020 in San Clemente, California.

She was born in Ann Arbor on June 9, 1931 to
Otto and Helen (Susick) Pochert.

Ruth was raised in Grosse Pointe and raised her 10 children in
Mt. Clemens. She enjoyed spending time with her children and
grandchildren. Her interests included painting, music and going to
church or listening to the Lutheran Hour.

Ruth is survived nine children, Steven Selman of Cheboygan,
Beverly Haley of Reno, Nevada, Kathy (Tom) Willis of Marine City,
Barbara Ferguson of Indian River, Timothy Selman of St. Clair,
Julie (Fred) Watson of Valencia, California,
Karen Dillon of Bakersfield, California, Paul Selman of Algonac and
Lori Falls of Bakersfield, California;
33 grandchildren; 63 great grandchildren; seven great-great
grandchildren; and
two sisters, Lois Graham in Carrolltown, Pennsylvania and Jean Pochert of Durham, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Helen Pochert; son, David Michael Selman;
grandson, Michael David Selman; and one great granddaughter, Madison Ellana Shay.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home on Friday, April 3rd from 1 p.m. through time of her funeral at
2 p.m. with Pastor Scott Distler officiating.

Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Inverness Township.

Memorials may be given to the in memory of Ruth Tyler.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020
