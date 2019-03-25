|
Sally L. VanHoorne, 77 of Cheboygan, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.
Born on July 29, 1941 in Bay City, Sally was the daughter of Fernando and Pearl (Riness) Ketchabaw. The family later moved to Cheboygan where she attended Cheboygan Area High School.
Sally was involved with the FHA and Lioness Club and she was a member of Northshore Community Church. She enjoyed garage sales, she loved animals and she enjoyed the outdoors. Her family will remember her love of time spent around a campfire.
Sally is survived by her beloved of 25 years, Gerald Sova and their dog, Jaque; children, Belva Jean Kitchen, Timothy and Susan VanDeuren, Michael and Becky Sova, Venard and Lori Sova; grandchildren, Maghan (Max Grubinski) Brooks, Zachary Fuqua, Derek Fuqua, Lucille VanDeuren, Conrad VanDeuren, Sylvia VanDeuren, Michael and Tonya Sova, Shawn Sova, Mallory Sova, Krystal Higgins, Roger Higgins, Sydney Sova and Jarid Sova; great-grandchildren, Quaid Brooks, Gabrialle Brooks, John Brooks Jr., Marissa Brown, Hunter Brown, Lily Sova, Mason Sova, Keegan Sova and Braxton Higgins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fernando and Pearl Ketchabaw; an infant daughter, Kimbraleigh and brothers, John Ketchabaw and James Kenectal.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Northshore Community Church, 617 Palmyra Street, Cheboygan, MI 49721. In lieu of flowers, those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to the church or to the Cheboygan County Humane Society.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019