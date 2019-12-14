|
Shannon E. Crawford-Gillian-Kilpatrick, age 45, of Levering passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 24, 1974 in Petoskey, the daughter of Billy and Cynthia (Herman) Howard, Jr.
Shannon graduated from Pellston High School in 1992 and went on to earn an Associate's Degree. She married Bill Kilpatrick on June 22, 2019.
She worked at Char-Em I.S.D. for over 10 years, working with teen mothers. Later she worked at Northern Michigan Sports Medicine in Petoskey in the billing department. Most recently Shannon worked side by side with her husband Bill at their business, Country Boys Custom Restoration.
Shannon had a very strong faith. She was gracious and had a genuine interest in everyone she encountered. She loved her family and friends deeply. She never met a stranger and everyone was drawn to her. Some of her favorite things to do were fishing, watching Red Wing hockey games, and she loved spending time up north riding the trails both four wheeling and snowmobiling. She will be missed so much by so many!
Survivors include her husband Bill, her mother Cindy Howard of Levering, three step-children Haley and Chase Tippett, and Hope Hamrick, two sisters, Shelly (Rich) Michael of Indian River and their children, Tyler, Dustin, Shaylee, and Amanda and Sherry (Steve) Collins of Tacoma, WA and their Children, Bella and Audrey.
She was preceded in death by her father and her daughter Megan Crawford.
A memorial service will take place at New Hope United Methodist Church in Levering on Wednesday, December 18 at noon with family greeting friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 14, 2019