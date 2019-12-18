|
Sharon Bonter, 76, of Mackinaw City, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at McLaren Hospice House in Cheboygan.
A lifelong resident of Mackinaw City, Sharon was born August 24, 1943 in Cheboygan, the daughter of John "Gunnar" and Helen (Bancroft) Carlson. She was a 1961 graduate of Mackinaw City Public Schools. On May 20, 1967 in Mackinaw City, she married Richard Bonter, which was the first wedding to take place at the new Church of the Straits. Sharon had worked as a waitress at Kenville's for over 30 years, and later Anna's Country Buffett, Neath the Birch's, and Day's Inn, all in Mackinaw City, retiring in 2018. She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing cards, hosting and entertaining, her friends. She also was a member of the Church of the Straits, the Willing Workers of the Church of the Straits, the Red Cross Emergency Relief, the Euchre Card Gang, the Working Food Pantry at the Church of the Straits, and the Mackinaw City American Legion Post #159 Axillary.
Surviving is her daughter, Cheryl (Scott) Newman of Mackinaw City. Survivors in addition are 4 Step Grandchildren & Grandchildren she called her own Brynn, Geena, Dylan, Elizabeth, and Kaitlin.
and her in laws, Denny Martin, Karen Bonter (Michael) Krueger, and Jim (Ellen) Bonter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Richard on December 6, 2005, her mother in law, Lydia "Toots" Bonter, and son-in-law Robert "Bubba" Thompson.
Sharon's family will greet friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm, at the Church of the Straits in Mackinaw City. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00am, also at the church. Pastor Dave Wallis will officiate, burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Mackinaw City at a later date.
Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice House in Cheboygan, or Church of the Straits.
Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhome.inc.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019