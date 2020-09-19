Sharon Harkness Baxter passed away at her home on 09/14/2020. She was born in McMillian Michigan on 01/19/1940. Her family moved back to Cheboygan where she was raised with her siblings and many cousins on first street. Her family was very established in Cheboygan, her grandfather George Michelin was a prominent logger and her father worked at Cadillac for over 35 years. She attended St.Charles Catholic high school. After high school she received her Cosmetology license. She later moved to Ca.as a military wife. She would later move back to Cheboygan where she would live most of the rest of her days. She moved back to Ca. to be with her children when her husband "Jimmy Baxter" passed away in 2016. Sharon LOVED the Detroit tigers and anything to do with angels: i.e books, statues, stories. She was also a member of the F.O.E Eagles in Cheboygan. She loved her family. She was preceded in death by her late husbands: Lawrence C. Barnes of Mackinaw, MI and James Baxter of Cheboygan MI., her parents Waldo and Edna Harkness of Cheboygan and her Brother and Sisters; Dorothy, Carol, William, Sandy. and her grandson Joshua David Planter. She is survived by her children: Pamela (Jack) Planter, Ralph Barnes, Joseph (Leonilla) Barnes, Kathryn Barnes, Edythe Barnes, Lauren Barnes as well as her six grandchildren, Rebekah (Mike) Prewitt, Jessica (Dumar) Birzin, Jared (Mfon) Planter, Gunnar Planter, Nirvan Smith, Raven Smith and Caleb Barnes. She is also survived by six great grandchildren: Maryn, Zephyr, Paige, Rune, Connor, Hyacinthe. and many nephews and nieces and cousins. She will be interred at Dearborn Memorial park in Poway, CA.

