Shelly Bunker, 61 of Cheboygan, went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Shelly was born on October 13, 1957 in Petoskey, the daughter of Gail Bunker and Deanna (Woodruff) Bunker. She grew up in St. Clair, MI and attended high school there as well. On October 13, 2009 she married Tom Weatherdon at the Lions Club in Indian River. Shelly enjoyed arts and crafts, Pepsi, and cats. She also enjoyed music, one of her favorite artists being Elvis Presley. Shelly loved spending time with her nieces and nephews as well as the rest of her family at the lake. Her laugh was infectious and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Shelly is survived by her mother Deanna Bunker; siblings Sherman (Jo) Bunker, Shawn (Amy) Bunker, and Don (Sharon) Rybinski. She is also survived by 11 nephews, three nieces, 10 great nephews, and 14 great nieces, as well as two Godchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Gail Bunker, husband Tom Weatherdon, siblings Sherry, Shirley, and Shanley, as well as her grandparents.
Services for Shelly will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Indian River United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at noon with a funeral at 1 p.m.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in memory of Shelly should consider the family at this time.
The family was served by the Lintz Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019