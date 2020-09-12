Shirley Ann Hamann-Berry



January 28, 1926 – September 9, 2020



Shirley was born in Flint, Michigan to Andrew and Elsie Hamann. She had 7 siblings. She married Max Lee Berry on January 30, 1942 and they were married for 75 years. She adored him and her children and was a wonderful grandmother to her grandchildren.



She became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1955 and remained faithful throughout her entire life. Besides her family, her faith was her focus and for many years while raising her family she devoted 100 hours a month sharing the Bible's message with others. Her love for God Jehovah didn't diminish even in her last days with her mind failing. She could recite scriptures and sing along with Kingdom songs.



Shirley was always busy and loved working in her garden and planting flowers. It seemed no matter what she did everything flourished. She will be remembered by her family as the sweetest mother and grandmother, never an unkind word was spoken by her. She always maintained a positive spirit.



Shirley lost the love of her life, Max on May 29, 2018. She is survived by her four children, Jess (Teresa), Joni (Steve), Laura and Max; grandchildren Andrea, Leah (Mike), Alicia (Garrick), Heather (Tim), Justin (Danyelle), Jaala, Ally, Sarah, and Samantha, and great grandchildren, Nelia (Steven), Aiden, Alina, Kendra (Braden), Austin (Kacie) and Elisha

