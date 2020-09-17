1/1
Shirley Jane Cassidy
1926 - 2020
Shirley Jane Cassidy, of Flushing, age 94, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home. Cremation has taken place. A family service will take place in Bliss, Michigan to reunite Shirley with her beloved husband, Vern. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Shirley was born in Cheboygan, Michigan on February 26, 1926 to George and Matilda (Gauthier) Douglas. She was the rock of her family and was as strong as she was kind. She was exceptionally giving and adored her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley loved nature, flower gardening, and bird watching and didn't let anything stop her from playing the card games she enjoyed. When she was no longer able to play cards in person, she learned to play them on her tablet. Shirley was an avid reader and would read multiple books at once. She was a proud member of St. Robert Catholic Church who will be missed dearly by her family.

Shirley is survived by her children, Charmaine (Dennis) Rushing, Lowell Cassidy, Douglas Cassidy, and Cherie (Joe) D'Aigle; many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; her parents; and 14 siblings.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
