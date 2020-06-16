Shirley Jean Sproule, age 89, of Afton, died on Saturday June 13, 2020 at Medilodge of

Cheboygan. Born at Burt Lake on September 10, 1930 and raised in Alanson, Shirley was the

daughter of Franklin and Mildred (Walters) Ronk. In 1949 she married Leslie Sproule in

Petoskey and they made their home in Burton for many years before returning to Northern

Michigan in 1975.



Shirley was a homemaker, as well as working outside of the home at Tendercare in Cheboygan

and for the Dutch Oven Shops in Alanson. Her job at the Dutch Oven Shop suited Shirley

especially well as she was quite creative with patterns and enjoyed crocheting. Shirley

crocheted afghans, socks, baby blankets, baby sweaters, and hats. Besides crocheting, Shirley

enjoyed flower gardening and feeding the birds. She was always delighted to see cardinals and

hummingbirds. Active in the community, Shirley was a member of the Indian River Women's

Club and the Indian River VFW Women's Auxiliary. Devoted to her Methodist faith she was a

longtime member of the Indian River United Methodist Church where she often volunteered in

the kitchen.



After Shirley's husband passed away in 1980 she was introduced to John Hanel who became

her companion for the next 29 years. They took good care of each other and had a wonderful

relationship. They enjoyed dining out for lunch or dinner at Cheboygan Big Boy and each

Sunday morning had breakfast at Wood Winds in Onaway.



Surviving Shirley is her companion, John Hanel, of Afton; son, Rick Sproule of Cheboygan;

grandson, Bobby Sproule of Kentucky; and John's children, Jeff Hanel, Steve (Judy) Hanel,

Madalynne (David) Thompson, Matt (Debra) Hanel, and Julie (Ken) Erway.



Shirley was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Doug, Gale, and Robert "Bobby"; sister,

Florence Hutchinson; and brothers, Robert and Kenneth Ronk.



Visitation will be held at the Indian River United Methodist Church on Tuesday June 16, 2020

from 11 AM until the time of the funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM with social distancing

guidelines being adhered to. Family friend, Yvonne Lashuay, CLS will officiate. Shirley's final

resting place will be at the Ohioville Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy

please consider a donation in memory of Shirley to the Indian River VFW or to the Indian River

United Methodist Church.



Funeral arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.

