Stephen Teza, 63 of Ballantine MT, passed away at home on
November 30 2019. Stephen was born on February 29, 1956 to
Anthony and Joan Teza in Winthrop, MA. Following high school he joined
the Coast Guard, making a career out of it and retiring in 1994 as an E-7.
He was proud to serve his Country during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm.
He was recognized for many medals of honor and valor and saved countless lives
during his service to his country.
Stephen married Tammy Church on May 19, 1983. They were blessed
with three children, Christopher, Elisha and Shawn. Following retirement
the family settled in Ballentine MT in 2009 and with much more love to give
he and Tammy adopted five more children into their home and hearts.
Taylor, Alexander, Diana, Johnathon and Sarah made the family complete.
His children will remember him as an amazing father, role model and as a
patient and loving man. He led by example and his legacy will go on through
his children. He was a generous man with thought and action, and gave his whole
heart to everything he did and gave what he could to those in need.
Stephen is survived by his wife Tammy Teza, eight wonderful children and
two grandchildren Jace and Elias. He is also survived by siblings Robert Teza,
Paul Teza, and Susan Weimer as well as several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services will be held on Friday,
January 3rd 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors,
will follow at Yellowstone National Cemetary in Laurel, MT at 10am.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019