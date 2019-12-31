|
|
Steven B. Woiderski, age 70, of Cheboygan passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. He was born April 14, 1949 in Cheboygan, the son of William and Nina (Socha) Woiderski. In 1971, Steve married Peggy Gelina in Cheboygan.
Steve graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1968. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in January of 1969 and was honorably discharged in August of 1970. Upon his discharge, he returned home and entered the family business, Inverness Dairy Farms.
Steve was a Master Gardener and his passion for gardening led him to start his own business, Harvest Moon Farms. He enjoyed visiting with his customers and his generosity was felt by many in the community. He enjoyed spending time with his family, bow hunting and classic rock & roll.
Survivors include his two daughters, Tania (Joseph) Kitchen of Free Soil and Tara Woiderski of Cheboygan, siblings, Patricia (Marvin) Manning, Carolee Goebel, Bette (Ken) LeBlanc, David (Donna) Woiderski, Glenna (Pat) Cunningham, Daniel (Iris) Woiderski, Christine (Richard) Kirsch and Charles (Ann) Woiderski, his ex-wife and best friend, Peggy Woiderski and his grand dogs, Hazel, Reba and Ira.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, William Woiderski and four sisters, Nancy Stilgenbauer, Sally Kennedy, Diane Greenwood and Elaine Woiderski in infancy.
A memorial service will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michigan Farmers Market Association (MIFMA). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Steve are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019