Steven Robert Clock, age 44, of Three Rivers, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on December 12, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1975 in Midland, Michigan the son of Steven Clock, Sr. and Linda (Sonnabend) Miller.
Steven was known for his love of all things challenging, if anything became too simple or easy, he lost interest. He loved to fix everything and anything. His passion was for working on cars and had custom built his own pickup truck.
He is preceded in his passing by his biological father: Steven Clock, Sr.
Left to cherish Steven's memory is his wife: Charlie (Harbison) Clock; parents: Michael and Linda Miller;
children: Ethan and Austin Clock; siblings: Cameron Miller, Tommy Harbison, Bret Harbison, Jimmy
Harbison, Carrie Zilla, Aerial Moore, and Jena Clock; grandchildren: Ty and AJ Clock.
In accordance with the family's wishes a public celebration of Steven's life will be held at Hohner Funeral
Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service
at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tony Kuenzli of Miracle Harvest of South Haven, MI officiating.
Memorials made in Steven's memory may be directed to the family c/o Charlie Clock. Envelopes are
available at Hohner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019