Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hohner Funeral Home
1004 Arnold St
Three Rivers, MI 49093
(269) 279-5282
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Clock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Robert Clock


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Robert Clock Obituary
Steven Robert Clock, age 44, of Three Rivers, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on December 12, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1975 in Midland, Michigan the son of Steven Clock, Sr. and Linda (Sonnabend) Miller.

Steven was known for his love of all things challenging, if anything became too simple or easy, he lost interest. He loved to fix everything and anything. His passion was for working on cars and had custom built his own pickup truck.

He is preceded in his passing by his biological father: Steven Clock, Sr.

Left to cherish Steven's memory is his wife: Charlie (Harbison) Clock; parents: Michael and Linda Miller;
children: Ethan and Austin Clock; siblings: Cameron Miller, Tommy Harbison, Bret Harbison, Jimmy
Harbison, Carrie Zilla, Aerial Moore, and Jena Clock; grandchildren: Ty and AJ Clock.

In accordance with the family's wishes a public celebration of Steven's life will be held at Hohner Funeral
Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service
at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tony Kuenzli of Miracle Harvest of South Haven, MI officiating.

Memorials made in Steven's memory may be directed to the family c/o Charlie Clock. Envelopes are
available at Hohner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -