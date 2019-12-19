Home

Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Flint Memorial Gardens
Susan R. Seneski Obituary
Susan R. Seneski, age 76, of Cheboygan passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Metron Medical Facility in Belding, MI. She was born December 29, 1942 in Flint, the daughter of Robert and Ruth Taeckens. On July 7, 1961 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Flint, Susan married Eugene "Gene" Seneski.

Susan had worked at the A&P in Flint for several years and then the Genesee Intermediate School District for 19 years retiring as the head of payroll in 1987. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Riggsville and the Flint Corvette Club where she had served as Secretary. She enjoyed racing corvettes and boating.
Survivors include her husband Gene and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joan Taeckens.

The funeral mass will take place at Sacred Heart Church on Friday, December 20 at Noon with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Duane Wachowiak will officiate. Burial will take place at Flint Memorial Gardens on Monday, December 23 at 1:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be directed to . Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Susan are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019
