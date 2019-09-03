|
|
Suzanne Darrow, 72, of Mackinaw City, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at home.
Suzanne was born December 22, 1946 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Robert and Lois (Aylesworth) Parker. She was a 1965 graduate of Cheboygan High School, and later, on September 25, 1965, married Patrick Darrow. In addition to caring for and raising her four children, she served for many years as a 4 H leader in Genesee County. Suzanne enjoyed ceramics, crafts, and sewing, and especially helping others. She was also a member of the Lion's Club, the Red Hat Society, and after returning to the area in 2005, was a member of the Church of the Straits in Mackinaw City.
She is survived by her husband, Pat, four children, Michael (Leslie) Darrow of Bay City, Tammy Darrow-Werda of Beaverton, Dawn Pardee of Otisville, and Patrick Darrow, Jr., of Freeland, eight grandchildren, Zach Morrison, Ashley (Andrew) Haynes, Shawn Pardee, McKenzie Werda, Jessica Pardee, Paige Darrow, Drew Darrow, and Brooklyn Darrow, two great grandchildren, Ares and Amaya Haynes, and a brother, Robert J. Parker of Oak Park, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Clyde Darling, and a son in law, Jeffery Werda.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 am, with the family greeting friends beginning at 9:00am, at the Church of the Straits in Mackinaw City. Pastor Dave Wallis will officiate, burial will be a Lakeview Cemetery in Mackinaw City.
Memorials may be made to the Mackinaw City Lion's Club.
Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Aug. 31, 2019