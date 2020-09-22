1/1
Suzanne Louise (Koch) Howard
1939 - 2020
Suzanne Louise (Koch) Howard, 81, of Levering, died September 14, 2020 at her daughter Jan's home with family by her side.

Suzanne was born on June 17, 1939, in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of Alfred and Shirley (Forsyth) Koch. She graduated high school from White Lake.

On October 30, 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, LeRoy Howard. Together they had four children and spent 58 years happily married until LeRoy's death in 2012.

Suzanne worked as a nurse's aide at the Emmet County Medical Care Facility for many years before becoming owner of the Cross Village General Store. The store is still family owned and is now being run by her daughter, Jan. Suzanne always kept her hands busy with a new knitting project. She made sweaters, afghans and countless dish clothes for family and friends. She loved to cook and bake and was known at the store for her many delicious salads and breads. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Levering.

Suzanne is survived by her children, Jan (Doug) Hill of Harbor Springs, LeRoy Howard, Jr. of Cross Village, Laura (Steve) Ladoski of Collierville, TN, and Steven (Vilma) Howard of Levering; grandchildren, Erik, Brandon, Tyler, Steven, Jr., McKenzie, Riley and Ashley; and many nieces and nephews.

Suzanne is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; and siblings, Karen Worten, Pat Koch and Alfred Koch.

Due to Covid19 restrictions, a celebration of Suzanne's life will take place in the spring when Covid19 restrictions are hopefully relaxed.

Friends are encouraged to donate to The Alzheimer's Association or the ALS Association in Suzanne's memory.

Stone Funeral Home in Petoskey is in care of arrangements.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
