Theodore D. Maybank, age 93, of Indian River passed away Wednesday June, 10, 2020 at the home of his son Michael Maybank in Lakeview, Michigan.
"Ted" was born in Afton, Michigan the son of Harry and Ella (Kunath) Maybank.
Ted had an extended career with Western Union, finishing as a Regional Operations Manager at retirement. He also was proud to have served in the Marines during WWII.
He is survived by brothers Gene (Julie) Maybank and Jim (Judy) Maybank; sister Jeanette (Gail) Rodgers; daughters Kathy Legene and Pamela Prindle; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Susan Maybank; Grandchildren Jeff Legene, Michael Legene, Theodore (Jenna Messinger) Maybank III, Gary (Melissa Ryan) Prindle, Abby (Nick) Foster, David Maybank, and Hali (Kyle Sharp) Maybank; four great grand children along with many nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Edwina (Reynolds); son Theodore Maybank II; son-in-law Michael Legene; brothers Harry (Tex) Maybank, Frank Maybank, and Keith Maybank; sisters Donna Koval and Beth King.
In keeping with Ted's wishes, his family will remember him privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Theodore's name may be directed to Heartland Hospice. Heartlandhospicefund.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.