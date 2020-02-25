|
Theodore V. Whaley, "Ted", age 74, of Cheboygan, died at home on Tuesday February 18, 2020. The son of
Elmer and Marion (Mercer) Whaley, Ted was born in Cheboygan on January 15, 1946. He honorably served in
the U.S. Army from 1964 – 1968 as a medic in Vietnam as well as being stationed in Germany. On September
21, 1996 Ted married his best friend, Mary B. Phillips.
Living most of his life in Cheboygan, Ted worked for Royal Linen for many years, as well as Century Products.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and every weekend he and Mary would drive the back roads looking for deer and
other wildlife. Outgoing and friendly, he loved getting together with friends to play cards or a game of
cribbage. Though he had many interests and hobbies, Ted's greatest passion was gardening. He loved getting
on his Kubota tractor (which he was also passionate about) to work up the dirt for his amazing garden. Quite a
green thumb, each spring Ted's living room and kitchen were transformed into a "green house" and hundreds
of garden plants were started from seeds, growing neatly on shelves in front of all the windows, with Ted
anxiously waiting to plant them outside. With several varieties of tomatoes and peppers, as well as many
other vegetables, Ted had plenty to share with his friends and enough to take to the Farmer's Market each
week.
Surviving Ted is his wife of 23 years, Mary Whaley of Cheboygan; son, Johnny; daughter, Kimberly; brother,
Tom (Beth) Whaley of Alger and sister, Tami (Doug) Miller of Clarkston; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Toni Tiedeman; and his father and mother-in-law, Ray and
Joyce Phillips.
It was Ted's wish for cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements
were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020