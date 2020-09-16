Theresa M. (Mercier) Proctor, age 81, of Cheboygan passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey. She was born November 10, 1938 in Cheboygan, the daughter of John and Mabel (LaTulip) Mercier. October 12, 1956, in Cheboygan, Theresa married John "Jack" Proctor who preceded her in death on June 5,1999.
Theresa had worked as a cook at Anna's in Mackinaw City. She had also worked at Procter & Gamble. Theresa spent much of her time caring for family and loved ones.
She was an involved member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, attending their sporting events, cooking large meals, playing cards with friends, and volunteering with Special Olympics.
Survivors include her son, Tony (Tina) Proctor of Cheboygan and four grandchildren, Danyle Proctor of Grand Rapids, Paige Proctor of Traverse City, Olivia Arnold of Big Rapids, and Levi Proctor of Cheboygan and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Jack, Theresa was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Proctor, son, Mark Proctor, three sisters, Shirley Kuhn, Mae VanHorne and Marie Gladys Mercier and five brothers, Raymond, George, Joseph Louis, Johnny and Francis "Framp" Mercier.
The funeral mass will take place at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church on Friday,October 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Duane Wachowiak will officiate and burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Theresa are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.