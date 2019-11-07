|
Thomas Edward Rose, age 78, of Cheboygan passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home. He was born August 13, 1941 in Cheboygan, the son of Ernest and Violettia (Bowden) Rose. On October 2nd, 1993, Tom married Doris Johnson who survives.
Tom had worked at Tube Fab for 15 years as well as in the maintenance department at Cheboygan Health Care (now Medilodge) and retired after 30 years of service. He enjoyed playing Bingo, weekly trips to the casino, spending time outdoors riding his bike and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Tom will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Besides his wife Doris, Tom is survived by his daughter, Vanessa (Tarixe) Jackson, his son, Elbert Gilbert, three stepchildren, Eric (Trish) Morrow, Jon (Debbie) Morrow and Rebecca (Brian) Clouser, sister, Linda (Bill) Kitchen, brother, Richard Rose, grandchildren, Sinclair (Luis) Jackson-Aponte, Jeremy (Victoria) Brewster, Renee Brewster, Rachel Brewster, Matthew Brewster, Allison Brewster, Eric Morrow, Victoria Morrow, Elizabeth Morrow, Melissa Morrow, Mackenzy Morrow, Elizabeth Gilbert, Christina Gilbert, Jade Gilbert, and Thomas Gilbert and many great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Howard, Bert, Norman and Henry and six sisters, Viola Douglas, Irene Bawks, Donna Deloy, Barbara Rose, Doris Berden and Thelma Lafrinere.
A memorial service will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9 at 3:00 PM with the family greeting friends beginning at 1:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Tom are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019