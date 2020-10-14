1/1
Thomas H. Beaubien
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas H. Beaubien, age 74, of Cheboygan, passed away at home on Sunday October 11, 2020. One of seven children, he was born to Richard Donald and Mabel (Monette) Beaubien on June 29, 1946 in Alpena. Soon after graduating from Alpena High School in 1964, Tom entered the U.S. Navy serving from 1964 until his honorable discharge in 1968. He spent 23 years employed by Proctor and Gamble as well as owning and operating Rivertown Carpet Cleaning for 35 years.

Tom loved to hunt, fish, and build things. His passion was his family and shooting pool. He started the pool league at Hilltop Bar and Grill. After years of playing there, the league was moved to the Cheboygan Fraternal Order of Eagles where Tom was an active member and chairman of the board. Tom loved to entertain at his home and enjoyed camping with his family. He was the campground host at Burt Lake State Campground and Clear Lake State Park for three years. Tom also volunteered at the Cheboygan County Humane Society.

Surviving Tom is his wife of 36 years, Peggy of Cheboygan; his children, Jeff (Dawn) Beaubien and Mark (Kris) Beaubien, both of Cheboygan, Melissa Beaubien of Traverse City, Chris (Ashley) Beaubien of Matthews, North Carolina, Sandy (Rob) Kaup of Portage, Amy Gauden of Cheboygan, and Paul Gauden of Petoskey; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Maydora (Norm) Kunath; brother, Earl Beaubien; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard; and sisters, Marion (Ray) Osmer, Phyllis (Louie) Male, and Elaine (Roy) Kunath.

A Celebration of Life and military honors will be held at the Cheboygan Fraternal Order of Eagles at 626 N. Main Street in Cheboygan beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday October 17, 2020. FOE chaplain, Harvey Rochleau will officiate. The Beaubien family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made in Tom's name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the Cheboygan County Humane Society, 1536 Hackleburg Rd., Cheboygan, MI 49721.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Cheboygan Fraternal Order of Eagles
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved