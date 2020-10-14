Thomas H. Beaubien, age 74, of Cheboygan, passed away at home on Sunday October 11, 2020. One of seven children, he was born to Richard Donald and Mabel (Monette) Beaubien on June 29, 1946 in Alpena. Soon after graduating from Alpena High School in 1964, Tom entered the U.S. Navy serving from 1964 until his honorable discharge in 1968. He spent 23 years employed by Proctor and Gamble as well as owning and operating Rivertown Carpet Cleaning for 35 years.
Tom loved to hunt, fish, and build things. His passion was his family and shooting pool. He started the pool league at Hilltop Bar and Grill. After years of playing there, the league was moved to the Cheboygan Fraternal Order of Eagles where Tom was an active member and chairman of the board. Tom loved to entertain at his home and enjoyed camping with his family. He was the campground host at Burt Lake State Campground and Clear Lake State Park for three years. Tom also volunteered at the Cheboygan County Humane Society.
Surviving Tom is his wife of 36 years, Peggy of Cheboygan; his children, Jeff (Dawn) Beaubien and Mark (Kris) Beaubien, both of Cheboygan, Melissa Beaubien of Traverse City, Chris (Ashley) Beaubien of Matthews, North Carolina, Sandy (Rob) Kaup of Portage, Amy Gauden of Cheboygan, and Paul Gauden of Petoskey; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Maydora (Norm) Kunath; brother, Earl Beaubien; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard; and sisters, Marion (Ray) Osmer, Phyllis (Louie) Male, and Elaine (Roy) Kunath.
A Celebration of Life and military honors will be held at the Cheboygan Fraternal Order of Eagles at 626 N. Main Street in Cheboygan beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday October 17, 2020. FOE chaplain, Harvey Rochleau will officiate. The Beaubien family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made in Tom's name to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
or the Cheboygan County Humane Society, 1536 Hackleburg Rd., Cheboygan, MI 49721.