Thomas J. Beyer, 82, of Cheboygan, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.
A resident of of the area since 1994, moving from Grand Blanc, Tom was born December 14, 1936, the son of Joseph and Florence (Savage) Beyer. He was a 1954 graduate of Flint Technical High School. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University and later obtained a Master of Education degree from Wayne State University. Early in his career he taught speech therapy, and later worked for General Motors - Pontiac Motor Division before transferring to AC Spark Plug in Flint. He retired in 1991 as Supervisor of Training and Education. He was a Past Commodore of the Cheboygan Yacht Club, a member of the Straits Area Geocachers and was on the Beaugrand Township Board of Review.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis, two daughters, Diana (David) Batema of Flushing, and Dr. Laura Beyer (Craig Riste) of Crete, Illinois; two grandchildren, Katheryn (Brandon) Lawson, and Benjamin Batema; two great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Logan Lawson. He is also survived by his brothers, William Beyer of Indian River and Joseph Beyer, Jr. of Morro Bay, California, plus many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters-in-law Janet Beyer and Jackie Morello.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the family greeting friends beginning at 1 p.m., at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. The family requests that attendees wear some green and white in support of his alma mater.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cheboygan Area Public Library, 100 S. Bailey St., Cheboygan MI 49721.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 23, 2019