Tony Naylor died May 13, 2020 at his home in Cheboygan, of natural causes. Tony was born April 21, 1933 to Francis Cecil and Bernadine Wernert Naylor in Ann Arbor.
Early on Tony attended the University Elementary School until sixth grade, at which time he went away to boarding school at the Hall of the Divine Child in Monroe MI, where he was The Best Drilled Cadet in the Battalion. University High School was next, where he participated on the swimming and golf teams as well as class plays and the student newspaper and student government.
Tony graduated from The University of Michigan and was a lifelong supporter of the university as well as its athletic programs. After graduation in 1954 Tony joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and attended Officer Candidate School being commissioned a Second Lieutenant, Infantry Unit Leader, in 1955. He was sent to the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina. Tony spent three years there with exceptions to attend the Naval Justice College in Newport, Rhode Island. Tony also served as a member of the Caribbean Sea Frontier in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the U.S. Navy base there. Back at Cherry Point, Lt. Naylor was appointed a Wing Legal Officer and spent much of his remaining obligated time in court rooms.
Upon his release to inactive duty, Tony went to New York City where he was employed on Wall Street by B.J. VanIngen, a municipal bond firm that had been instrumental in the financing of the Mackinac Bridge and the International Bridge from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Tony worked as a partner in several other Wall Street firms and continued to work as an independent broker from his home on Mullett Lake.
Tony married Madeleine Price in 1960 at Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Scarsdale, New York. The couple lived in New York City where they had two daughters, Madeleine who resides in Chicago and Amy who lives in Union Grove, North Carolina.
Tony spent summers at the family "cottage" on Mullett Lake where he and his wife were busy raising children, fishing, playing tennis, water skiing, gardening and participating in activities at Mullett Lake Country Club.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother Joseph. He is survived by his wife Madeleine (Babs) Naylor, sister Ann Naylor Orwig of San Diego, daughters Madeleine Naylor Pember (John) and Amy Naylor Joye (George), and by his grandchildren Jack and Lily Pember.
We are remembering Tony with contributions to Sacred Heart church or Mullett Lake Area Preservation Society.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 20, 2020