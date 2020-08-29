Valerie Lupanoff age 78 of Cheboygan passed away August 21, 2020 at
McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.
She was born July 18, 1942 in Dearborn to
Arthur Woodrow and Ruth LeMoyne (Corey) Wayne.
Valerie is survived by her husband, Conrad; two sons, Steven (Zenaida)
Lupanoff of Portland, Oregon and Mark Lupanoff of Garden City;
four grandchildren, Ruby, Caitlin, Nicholas and Isabelle; and
one sister, Gail Doherty of Berkley.
Valerie and Conrad were married on June 9, 1962, in the Methodist Church in
Berkley, where she spent the next 30 years raising her boys, being a mother, homemaker, and wife. She
also worked as a Cosmetologist for many years and loved hair styling.
Valerie and Conrad later retired and moved up north to the Cheboygan area. She loved living on Lake
Huron. She also enjoyed the woods! She loved to have her grandchildren come up and stay for the summer,
where she would pick flowers and drive the golf cart through the woods with them.
Valerie was an active member at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cheboygan. She really enjoyed
heading up the craft program with the Daily Vacation Bible School for years until her health slowed her down
a bit, but she still remained an active member of the church, working at the County fair and with the
Women's groups on dinners and other events.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org