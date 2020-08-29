1/1
Valerie Lupanoff
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie Lupanoff age 78 of Cheboygan passed away August 21, 2020 at
McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.

She was born July 18, 1942 in Dearborn to
Arthur Woodrow and Ruth LeMoyne (Corey) Wayne.

Valerie is survived by her husband, Conrad; two sons, Steven (Zenaida)
Lupanoff of Portland, Oregon and Mark Lupanoff of Garden City;
four grandchildren, Ruby, Caitlin, Nicholas and Isabelle; and
one sister, Gail Doherty of Berkley.

Valerie and Conrad were married on June 9, 1962, in the Methodist Church in
Berkley, where she spent the next 30 years raising her boys, being a mother, homemaker, and wife. She
also worked as a Cosmetologist for many years and loved hair styling.

Valerie and Conrad later retired and moved up north to the Cheboygan area. She loved living on Lake
Huron. She also enjoyed the woods! She loved to have her grandchildren come up and stay for the summer,
where she would pick flowers and drive the golf cart through the woods with them.

Valerie was an active member at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cheboygan. She really enjoyed
heading up the craft program with the Daily Vacation Bible School for years until her health slowed her down
a bit, but she still remained an active member of the church, working at the County fair and with the
Women's groups on dinners and other events.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home
229 N 1St St
Rogers City, MI 49779
(989) 734-2288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beck Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved