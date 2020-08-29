Verda M. Northey, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 24, 2020. She passed away in the early morning at Hancock Haven in Cheboygan. She had just celebrated her 84th birthday on August 12.



Verda lived in the Mackinaw City area for 40 years with her husband, Ron Northey. They were married for 62 years, until his death on January 4, 2017. Verda is survived by two daughters, Sherie (Larry Klemm), of Reading, PA, and Linda (Mark Quick), of Lapeer, MI. Verda and Ron had seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.



Verda worked for several years as a clerk at Ortonville Recreation Area. She also spent time as a secretary at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline, MI. She was an active member of the Mackinaw City Bible Church for many years and enjoyed serving in countless ministries of the church, including: nursery service, teaching children's classes, Junior church, Patch Club, Wednesday night Bible Club, and Ladies' Bible Study.



Verda's love of reading inspired her to begin a church library. Her passion for prayer led to many hours spent in prayer for the needs of her church family, relatives, friends, and many people she never met. It was important to Verda that people know her Savior.



The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the incredible staff at Hancock Haven for the special care and comfort they provided to our beloved family member. Their care and support made Verda's short time there sweet, and it was a blessing and encouragement to the entire family.



A service will be held at the Mackinaw City Bible Church, 308 W. Central Ave., on August 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Viewing starts at 10:00 a.m. Internment at Lakeview Cemetery, W. Central Ave., Mackinaw City, following the service.

