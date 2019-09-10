Home

Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Vernon "Roy" Lenk


1927 - 2019
Vernon "Roy" Lenk Obituary
Vernon "Roy" Lenk, 92,of Cheboygan, passed away Thursday September 5, 2019 at MediLodge

Cheboygan, Michigan.

Roy was born on January 18, 1927 in Detroit Michigan to Albert N. & Ethel (Gimler) Lenk.

He served with the United States Navy during WWII. Roy Worked the family farm most of his life.

A graveside service is planned for Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019 at 3:30pm at Oakhill Cemetery

Those wishing to sign an on line register book can do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
