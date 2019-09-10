|
Vernon "Roy" Lenk, 92,of Cheboygan, passed away Thursday September 5, 2019 at MediLodge
Cheboygan, Michigan.
Roy was born on January 18, 1927 in Detroit Michigan to Albert N. & Ethel (Gimler) Lenk.
He served with the United States Navy during WWII. Roy Worked the family farm most of his life.
A graveside service is planned for Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019 at 3:30pm at Oakhill Cemetery
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019