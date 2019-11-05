Home

Beck Funeral Home
229 N 1St St
Rogers City, MI 49779
(989) 734-2288
Veronica R. Merchant


1961 - 2019
Veronica R. Merchant Obituary
Veronica R. Merchant, age 58 of cheboygan passed away Saturday November 2, 2019 at the hospice house in cheboygan. She was born March 30, 1961 in flint mi to Ivan and Dorothy Lawrence. On March 5, 1983 she married Randy Merchant.
Veronica worked at CMH which then carried over to Mclaren of Chebovgan for 29 years. She loved taking care of people and loved all her patients. She enjoyed going to the casino, going for rides in the woods, and most of all spending time with her Granddaughter Ava.
Veronica is survived by her husband Randy Merchant of Cheboygan Mi, Daughter Maranda (Daniel) Miller of Sault Ste. Marie Mi, her siblings, Ivan Ir. (Darla) Lawrence of Caro Mi, Cindy (Keith) Holley of Houghton Mi, Pete Lawrence of Onaway Mi, Brenda (Kevin) Jenkins of Coleman Mi, Denver (Pat) Lawrence of Burton Mi, half-sister Caroline Ince of England, one Granddaughter Ava Miller, and her nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Dorothy Lawrence and her sister Karen Rykard.
Per Veronica's wishes, No service will be held.
Arrangments are in the care of Becks Funeral Home,
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cheboygan Hospice House.
Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Veronica may do so online at www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019
