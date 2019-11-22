Home

Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
989-732-1770
Viola Elizabeth McVey


1926 - 2019
Viola Elizabeth McVey Obituary
Viola Elizabeth McVey, 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in Charlevoix, Michigan.

She was born November 10, 1926, in Mackinaw City, Michigan to Fredrick and Emma (Duffina) Meden.

Viola enjoyed gardening, reading, listening to country music, volunteering and participating in activities at Freedom School, which is part of the Mackinaw Area Historical Society. She attended Freedom School, 1st-8th grades then graduated from Mackinaw City High School in 1944. Later in life, she was certified as an Adult Caretaker from Grand Rapids Junior College. She owned and ran her own adult foster care home for many years prior to retirement.

Viola is survived by four of her five children; Stuart McVey, Denver, Colorado; Linda Manganaro, Gilbert, Arizona; Denise McVey, St. Joseph, Michigan, and Marcia McVey, Riverside, California; and many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her eldest son, Dennis McVey, originally of Rockford, Michigan.

A memorial service will be held in the spring when her cremated remains will be buried at Lakeview Cemetery in Mackinaw City next to her husband Stuart.

Donations can be made to the Mackinaw Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 999, Mackinaw City, MI 49701
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019
