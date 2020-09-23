Virginia Catherine (Ginny) Espelund, 83, of Cheboygan passed Friday, September 18, 2020 at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. She was born February 5, 1937 in Detroit to Russell and Helen Gatt. She attended The School of Cosmetology and was licensed as a hair dresser for many years. She then worked as a cook and chef in Oscoda.
In 1975, Ginny and her family moved to Logansport, Indiana, where Ginny and her husband, Jim managed the Elk's Lodge. A year later the family moved to Loveland, Colorado, where Ginny was employed as the manager of the lunch program for the new Walt Clark Middle School, retiring in 1993.
Ginny and Jim moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. After a year with nothing to do she applied for the job of head chef at the Barcelona Hotel and Casino and was hired. A year later, Ginny and Jim returned to Michigan, purchasing a home in Cheboygan.
Ginny was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Women of the Moose, and Dav Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jane (John) Maus, Carol (Tom) Ford, Geraldine Gatt, and daughter Deborah.
She is survived by her loving husband, James Espelund, daughters Kathleen Reilly of Cheboygan, Mary Susnjar of Decatur, Indiana, and Micaleen Susnjar of Cheboygan, sons Robert (Jessica) Espelund of Fort Harrison, Montana and William (Anna) Espelund of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, brother, David (Penny) Gatt of La Place, Louisiana, 13 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's in Cheboygan on Friday, September 25 at 11:00 AM with family greeting friends one hour prior. Father Duane Wachowiak will officiate. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvalry Cemetery following the mass.
Memorial may be directed to the charity of your choice
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.