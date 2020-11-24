1/1
Walter F. Nows
Walter F. Nows, of Milford, MI, passed away on November 18, 2020. He was 87 years old.

Loving husband of Anna (Cataldo) for 64 years. Father of Renee (Lew) Werner, Patricia (Steve) Nows, Linda (Michael) Peltier, Steven (Arlene) Nows, Jill (Ken) Koester. Grandfather of Lewis (Libby) Werner, Ross Werner, Angela (Chris) Meszaros, Ashley (Steve) Cooke, Brian Peltier, David (Katie) Nows, Brandon Nows, Ann Koester, Michael (Jennifer) Koester. Devoted brother to Beverly (Rae)Thom (deceased) and Paul (Carol) Nows. Brother in law to Frank Cataldo (deceseasd) and Phillip (Doris) Cataldo.

Wally graduated from St. Catherine high school in 1952 and enjoyed long friendships with many classmates. He retired from General Motors in 1987, but retained his love for all things automotive, especially meticulously caring for his vehicles. Walter spent a great deal of his life at Douglas Lake, where he held, and contributed to, many cherished memories.

Walt was an active and eager volunteer at his home parish, St. Clemens in Pellston, MI and at Knights of Columbus in Cheboygan, MI, Where he could frequently be found in the kitchen.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions to Bishop Baraga Catholic School in Cheboygan, MI, or a charity of your choice are greatly appreciated.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
