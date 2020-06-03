Walter W. French
1931 - 2020
Walter W. French, 88, of Ocoee, FL, formerly of Cheboygan, MI and Flint, MI, peacefully slipped the surly bonds of Earth on May 27, 2020 in Orlando, FL of natural causes. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Bonnie J. Hartwick Gellis French, his son Ty Gellis, his sister Barbara Gerholtz, his stepdaughter Ava Gellis Wilson MacFarland, and stepson Robert Gellis. He is survived by his sons Rodney W. French and Todd W. French, and his sisters Marty Cook and Jane Jacus, and stepson Randy Gellis, as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Walter was born November 27, 1931 in Flint, MI to Raymond and Elizabeth French. Walter served with distinction in the Air Force during the Korean War and will be laid to rest at the Cape Canaveral Military Cemetery in North Mims, FL on Friday, June 5, 2020. After leaving the service, Walter enjoyed a successful career as a construction accountant, working on hundreds of projects including the EPCOT Center and the Broadway Crown Plaza in Times Square, NYC. In lieu of flowers, his family has asked for donations to be made to the American Bird Conservancy at abcbirds.org.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
June 2, 2020
My father was the hardest working man I ever knew! Everything that I am - my work ethic, my sense of right and wrong, my Conservatism, my loyalty to family - I learned from watching him all my life. I miss you, Dad, but I love that you are home! Until we see each other again, be at peace! I love you!❤❤❤
Todd French
Son
