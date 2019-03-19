|
Wanda Ruth Pearson, age 86 of Cheboygan, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. She was born October 16, 1932 in Mackinaw City, the daughter of Samuel and Stella (Kortz) Thompson. On November 13, 1952 in Bay City, Wanda married Willard "Bill" Pearson who preceded her in death on May 3, 2012.
While Bill was serving in the U.S. Air Force, Wanda worked as a registered nurse in the emergency room at several hospitals where Bill was stationed, including Okinawa, Japan during the Vietnam War. After returning to the area, she worked as an industrial nurse at Procter & Gamble for 10 years, retiring in 1982. She was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church, and enjoyed gardening, cross stitching, crocheting, and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her three children, Debra (Clement) Valot of Rochester Hills, Dana Yates of Vista CA, and Mark (Catherine) Pearson of Cheboygan; nine grandchildren, Brooke (Benjamin), Clement Blake (Lauren), Samuel, Nicholas, Zachary, Benjamin, Alexa and Daniel; two great-granddaughters, Lillian and Camille Valot, and a great-grandson, Emmett Pearson.
Besides her husband Bill, Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter, Pamela Ann, and a brother, Edward "Bud" Thompson.
Visitation will be held at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 3 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. with a scripture service beginning at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at noon at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan with the family greeting friends beginning at 11 a.m. The Rev. Duane Wachowiak will officiate, and burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Mackinaw City in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Wanda are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 16, 2019