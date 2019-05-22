|
Warren S. Tromble, 98, of Cheboygan, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Brook Retirement Community in Cheboygan.
Warren was born March 28, 1921 in Aloha Township, one of seven children born to Guy and Inga (Olsen) Tromble. He was a 1940 graduate of Cheboygan High School and also served as class president. He then began serving his apprenticeship as a tool and die maker at the Ford Motor Company in Detroit, where they later paid for him to attend Michigan State University where he studied pre-medicine. When he was drafted into the U.S. Army in June of 1943, he married Eva E. Wilson in Royal Oak. After serving with the Army Air Corps during World War II, Warren returned to MSU to finish his schooling, and passed his pre-med final exams. In 1947 he accompanied his wife to Seattle, Washington to visit one of her friends, and they decided to stay there, with Eva taking a job with the Pacific Bell Telephone Company, and him with United Airlines. With the passing of his mother in 1986, and his retirement from United Airlines, he returned to the area to care for his father, and later purchased the farm from him, where he has resided on the family homestead property, the Tromble Centennial Farm on Mullett Lake, until November of last year, when he moved to the Brook Retirement Community. Prior to his passing, he believed he was the oldest surviving veteran of World War II that was a native of and still resided in Cheboygan County. Warren was very pleased with the care he received from both the staff at the Brook, and McLaren Hospice.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents his wife Eva in 2016, and six siblings.
A graveside committal service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Oakhill Cemetery in Aloha Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cheboygan County Humane Society.
