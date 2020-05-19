|
Wilfred P. Mandrick died May 14, 2020 in the home of his son, Michael, in Alpena. He was 88. Wilfred was born to William J. and Ella (Wanke) Mandrick in Detroit, Michigan on March 17, 1932. On May 23, 1952 in Detroit, Wilfred married Eunice E. Williams who preceded him in death in 2003.
Wilfred graduated from the Henry Ford Trade School and was employed by the Ford Motor Company for 34 years, accepting early retirement in 1983. He moved north to the Cheboygan area where he had spent many summers as a boy and subsequently worked at Dave's Power Equipment until age 62. He spent many years (on his schedule) repairing antique clocks. He served several terms on the board of the Cheboygan Soil Conservation District and as a Munro Township Trustee. He and Eunice traveled around this schedule, many times with Elderhostel (now Road Scholar) and Good Time Tours of Petoskey. Eunice fulfilled a long-held dream with their trip on the inland passage to Alaska.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael P. Mandrick of Alpena and Patrick M. (Barbara) Mandrick of Munro Lake, grandson, Leo, two great grandsons, Dylan and Brandon and his sister-in-law, Mary Mandrick. Besides his wife Eunice, Wilfred was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Julie Mandrick, brother, Arnold Mandrick, stepmother, Emma (Panzer), four sisters, Ida (Charles) Bonnett, Ailene (Bill) Kraepel, Margaret (Thomas) Callaghan and Betty (Samuel) Licht, step-sister, Helen (Orlo) Kirkum and his step-brother, Robert (Ruth) Thompson.
The funeral service will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Friday, May 22 at 1:00 PM with the family greeting friends beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Munro Twp. Cemetery. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Wilfred are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Due to the current health concerns, please practice social distancing guidelines and/or wear a mask or face covering.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 19, 2020