William E. Hilden, 93, of Cheboygan, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at McLaren Hospice House in Cheboygan.
A resident of Cheboygan for the past 38 years, moving from Belleview, Bill was born October 4, 1926 in Detroit, the son of Edward and Florence (Campbell) Hilden. In 1977 in Mt. Pleasant, he married Helen Elaine Ranville, who preceded him in death in 2014. He served during World War II in the U.S. Army with the Rangers, being discharged from active duty in 1946. Bill was a long time employee and retired from the Ford Motor Company. He also served as an officer for Van Buren Police Department for many years. After moving to Cheboygan, he worked for the Department of Natural Resources for 10 years. He was a member and active volunteer at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree, the Cheboygan Yacht Club, and the Cheboygan VFW Post #3623, where he had served in the honor guard as the flag bearer in local parades for many years. Bill was a private pilot, and enjoyed hunting and walking.
Surviving are his daughter, Linda Howard of Taylor, two grandsons, Sean Howard and Daniel McNamara, a sister in law, Dorothy Hilden, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry, a son, William, a brother, Russ, and two sisters, Virginia and Marie.
The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00am, with the family greeting friends beginning at 10:00am, at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan. Rev. James Gardiner will officiate, burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cheboygan.
Memorials may be made to the Bishop Baraga Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 8, 2020