|
|
The phone rang at 3:00am on the morning of May 14, 2020. The nurse at Henry Ford Hospital in W. Bloomfield gently conveyed what we already sensed: our father, grandfather, and husband had gone to rest in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father.
Born in Detroit to George and Lillian Saunders on March 10, 1936, he graduated from Waterford High School, and attended Sunnyvale Chapel where he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Donna Lou McCallum. Bill attended Bob Jones University for a year, and later LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering, and was a member of the Society of Industrial Engineers. He also sang in the men's glee club at LeTourneau.
Upon graduation, and with a keen interest in all things automotive, the young engineer began work at the Chrysler Proving Grounds. He and Donna Lou would later settle and raise their family on Dunham Lake after leaving the proving grounds to start Colonial Chrysler Plymouth in downtown Milford. The dealership eventually transitioned to Colonial Motors Ltd, selling late model used cars from the same Milford location for over 40-years. The family would later develop and build Colonial Village, a quaint retail and office complex on Milford Rd that continues to thrive to this day.
With a love for Northern Michigan, he developed Classic Autos Ltd., a second used car dealership in Indian River that offered the family more time to enjoy the north together while pursuing his passion of providing clean late model used cars to the public. A master salesman, he believed the sales process was something he did for people, not something he did to them. Together with his wife, their honest, conversational style earned the respect and admiration of their customers, many of whom would return several times over through the years to buy their cars.
He and his wife relocated to Indian River, and later Cheboygan, MI permanently upon retirement where they made lifelong friends, while their two boys took over the dealership he started in Milford to continue the family's legacy of honesty, integrity, and service.
Bill was an avid fisherman and boater who was no stranger to places like Northern Michigan's Burt Lake, Canada's famed North Channel, and Chapleau, Ontario. Fond memories of time spent with Bill include those seated around many a campfire under a glistening starlit night sky listening to him play any one of several of his concert-grade harmonicas. He played with such a winsome warmth and grace, matched only by his warm baritone singing voice.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 63-years, Donna Lou of Cheboygan, and their three children: Jeffrey (Louise) Saunders of Surprise, Arizona; Brian (Karie) Saunders of Highland, MI; and Shannon (Phillip) Haldaman of Elk Rapids, MI, together with ten grandchildren, and seven great-grand children and two more on the way. He was preceded in death by his four brothers.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. A private family service will follow. Interment will take place at Crescent Hills Cemetery in Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Samaritan's Purse in honor of a longstanding family tradition of filling Christmas shoe-boxes, or to a .
The family is being served by the Riverside Chapel of Waterford Township.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 28, 2020