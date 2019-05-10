|
|
William Lewis Haver II, 101
William Lewis Haver II (known as W.L. Haver) went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ, on November 1, 2018 at the age of 101 years, two months shy of being 102.
W.L. was residing in Zephyr Haven Health and Rehab Center in Zephyrhills, FL. He was born on January 9, 1917 in Petoskey, the oldest of 10 siblings. He is survived by two brothers, David Haver of Texas and Dale Haver of Iowa.
W.L. has three sons; William (Sandy) L. Haver III of North Branch, Lowell G. Haver of Alachua, Florida, and Ronald A. Haver of Palm Springs, CA. He had a daughter, Laurel, and a step-daughter, Joanne Ketcham, both deceased.
W.L. has seven grandchildren (two deceased), eight great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandsons. He had many other young people that called him grandpa or Grandpa Louie. He was fond of all of his grandchildren and was proud of the great-great grandson that carried his name, W.L. VI.
He was a member of the Gideons most of his adult life. He also enjoyed being a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for some 20 years in Zephyrhills.
W.L. did mission work in Haiti. He enjoyed going to worship, Bible studies, playing golf, fishing, and playing marbles, horseshoes and board games. He had an eighth grade education.He helped build the Stone Church in the Black River area. He was an avid dairy farmer most of his life, and received awards for highest milk production.
One of the greatest things he did was teach the children to pray and talk to God.
There will be visitation time with the family from 4-6 p.m. at the Black River Road Stone Church on May 17, 2019. His memorial service will be on May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation at the church starting at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 9, 2019