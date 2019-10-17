|
William M. "Bill" Conlin, age 56, of Petoskey and formerly of Cheboygan passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born January 29, 1963 in Detroit, the son of Lawrence Conlin and Janet Stephens.
Bill worked as a logger and was the owner/operator of Conlin Forest Products. He was also a builder having built several of his own homes before selling them and building another one. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed drawing, concerts, boating and going to the movies.
Survivors include his two children, Michelle (Jason Noble) Conlin and Michael Conlin, both of Cheboygan, his fiancé, Lia Vang of Petoskey, two sisters, Michelle Blair of Michigan and Susan Conlin of Florida and three grandchildren, Kaylee, John and Mekenzi. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned at this time. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Bill are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019