William Stanley Train, 82, of Topinabee, Michigan passed away on August 23, 2020 in his home. He was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Robert K. and Doris A. (Foster) Train on March 22, 1938.
A son of Michigan, he served his country for 21 years in the United States Air Force retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. After retiring from the military, he entered civilian life living, working, and obtaining his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science in his second "home" state of Colorado, where he resided for nearly thirty years. Upon his second retirement, he rejoined the community in Northern Michigan, living for over 15 years near the Train Family Centennial Farm (a Civil War grant for his great-grandfather's service in the Union Army), where he had spent his summers as a child.
Mr. Train was a singer and poet and possessed a tremendous sense of humor. He delighted in sharing his many tales of life on the farm, his time in the military and of his beloved family. His kind heart and quick wit will be missed by all.
Mr. Train is survived by the love of his life and his wife of 28 years Martha ("Ann") Train; his children: Michael (spouse, LeeAnn), Jessica, and Patrick (spouse, Magda); his step-sons Troy (spouse, Gayle) & Christopher (spouse, Julie) Leiker; his grandchildren Melissa, Michael, Antonio, Gabriel, Xavier and Asher; his great-grandchildren Kaley and Anthony; and his great-great granddaughter Harper Lee.
Mr. Train was predeceased by his siblings, Jack and Jeannie Train and by his grandson, Zachariah Wheeler.
A family service was held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at:
Transfiguration Episcopal Church
8119 M-68
Indian River, MI 49749
In the interest of safety due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date, where the broader community may share their memories, stories and respects.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Mr. Train's remains will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.