Kurowski, Bonita C. Bonita C. Kurowski was called to Heaven on4/13/20.Bonnie was born11/12/43to the late Edwin and the late Irene Szelung.Bonnie was a strong, devoted, wonderful, loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who may have had some hard knocks in life but she managed to overcome and live her best life on her own terms, which could be trying at times, but she would have it no other way but on her terms.She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis, her sister, Gail, her daughters, Karen (Phil), Pamela (Curt) and Debra (Al). Her grandchildren, Denise, Meagan, Julie, Annmarie, Kathryn, Heather, C.J., Natalie and Madison. Her great-grandson, Lucas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.She was preceded into Heaven by her granddaughter, Samantha.Services will be private due to current circumstances.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cubs Care in Bonnie's name. www.tews-ryanfh.comor708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 15, 2020.