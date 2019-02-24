Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Anthony "Tony" Judge, age 92. Former Secretary – Treasurer of Teamsters Local #706. Devoted Husband of the late Lorraine "Lola" nee Madej; beloved father of Arlene (Frank Maritote) Christopher, Karen (Bill) Owens and the late Anthony; loving grandfather of Tim, Laura (Jason), Lindsay (Ken), Billy, Michael, Ryan and the late Maggie; great grandfather of Jackson, Grace, Carter, Ava, Logan, Violet and Bella; dear brother of the late Rose, the late Elizabeth, the late Lucille, the late Ann and the late Nicholas; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Thursday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Paul of the Cross Church in Park Ridge, IL for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
