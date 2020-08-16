1/
A. Frank McAleenan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAleenan, A. Frank

A. Frank McAleenan, 76, of Willowbrook. Beloved husband of the late Karen (nee Feiner). Loving father of Brian (Laurie) and Lauren (Andrew) Soderstrom. Proud Grandpa Mac of Kevin and Sean McAleenan and Papa of Ryan and Matthew Soderstrom. Dear brother of the late Hugh (the late Virginia), the late Michael (the late Ursula), Jerome (the late Dolores), Joan (Nick) Chiaro and Jack (the late Janet); brother-in-law of Phyllis (Stanley) Kawinski. Fond uncle and great-uncle of many. Frank was a graduate of St. Rita of Cascia High School, Lewis University and the DePaul University College of Law. He was an attorney in Chicago for more than 40 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Memorial Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities in Frank's memory are greatly appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
On behalf of Catholic Charities, I would like to express my sincere condolences on your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May you find comfort in knowing that Frank is now at peace. Rev. Gerard Kelly, C.M., Associate Administrator at Catholic Charities, Chicago, IL
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved