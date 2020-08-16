McAleenan, A. Frank



A. Frank McAleenan, 76, of Willowbrook. Beloved husband of the late Karen (nee Feiner). Loving father of Brian (Laurie) and Lauren (Andrew) Soderstrom. Proud Grandpa Mac of Kevin and Sean McAleenan and Papa of Ryan and Matthew Soderstrom. Dear brother of the late Hugh (the late Virginia), the late Michael (the late Ursula), Jerome (the late Dolores), Joan (Nick) Chiaro and Jack (the late Janet); brother-in-law of Phyllis (Stanley) Kawinski. Fond uncle and great-uncle of many. Frank was a graduate of St. Rita of Cascia High School, Lewis University and the DePaul University College of Law. He was an attorney in Chicago for more than 40 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Memorial Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities in Frank's memory are greatly appreciated.





